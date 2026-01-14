Japan PM Sanae Takaichi set to call February snap election: Reports

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will inform senior party officials on Wednesday (Jan 14) of her plan to call a general election to capitalise on strong public support for her government, media reports said.

Takaichi was appointed Japan's first woman prime minister in October and her cabinet is enjoying an approval rating of around 70 per cent.

But her ruling bloc only has a slim majority in the powerful Lower House of parliament, hindering its ability to push through her ambitious policy agenda.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Takaichi "will tell senior officials of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) her intention of dissolving the Lower House" on Jan 23, the business daily Nikkei Shimbun reported, citing unnamed sources from the government and the LDP.

That would pave the way for a snap election, "aiming to increase the number of ruling party seats", the Nikkei said.

Public broadcaster NHK also reported Takaichi "is coordinating" a meeting with senior officials to explain her plan.

The meeting with LDP heavyweights and members of the party's coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party is due to take place late Wednesday, TV Asahi said.

Top government spokesman Minoru Kihara declined to comment on the reports, saying it was "a decision for the prime minister to make".