Japan PM hangs on after losing Upper House majority

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was clinging on Monday (Jul 21) even after his coalition disastrously lost its Upper House majority in elections, as painful new US tariffs loom.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed almost continuously since 1955, and its partner Komeito had to win 50 seats in Sunday's vote but they fell three short, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Voters angry at inflation turned to other parties on Sunday, notably the "Japanese first" Sanseito, which made strong gains with its "anti-globalist" drive echoing the agenda of populist parties elsewhere.

The election debacle comes only months after Ishiba's coalition was forced into a minority government in the more powerful Lower House, in the LDP's worst result in 15 years.