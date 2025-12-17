PM Takaichi says Japan 'always open' to dialogue with China

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday (Dec 17) she is "always open" to dialogue with China despite a diplomatic row between Tokyo and Beijing over comments she made about Taiwan.

"China is an important neighbour for Japan, and we need to build constructive and stable relationships," Takaichi told a news conference.

"Japan is always open to dialogue with China. We're not shutting our door."

China and Japan are enmeshed in a spat over Takaichi's suggestion in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Beijing claims the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

The comments triggered a sharp diplomatic backlash from China, which has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan.

Official data released on Wednesday showed the warning has had an impact on visitor numbers.

Arrivals from mainland China to Japan last month edged up just three per cent from a year earlier, the weakest growth since January 2022, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

Around 560,000 travellers from China visited Japan last month, representing a three per cent year-on-year increase, the JNTO said, citing the travel warning as a factor in the modest hike.

The year-on-year growth of Chinese visitors to Japan had steadily hovered in the double digits for months - 22.8 per cent in October, 18.9 per cent in September and 36.5 per cent in August.