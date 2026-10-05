Japan's PM to call China 'important neighbour' in policy address: Report

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to call China an "important neighbour" and pledge to build a stable relationship between the rival nations in a policy address on Monday (Oct 5), according to media reports.

Diplomatic relations between the Asian economic giants have been at rock bottom since Takaichi suggested in November that Tokyo may intervene in any attack on the island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Takaichi will likely say she plans to build a constructive and stable relationship with Beijing and describe China as "an important neighbour", private broadcaster TV Asahi reported, citing an early draft of the speech set to take place in Japan's parliament on Monday.

The premier was also expected to signal her government would draft a comprehensive plan to deal with population decline, which she will call a "quietly advancing national crisis", Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed government sources.

Despite enjoying unusually high approval ratings a year into office, the prime minister is navigating a number of challenges, including rising inflation, market concerns about Japan's mounting debts and a diplomatic spat with China that has been rumbling since comments she made about Taiwan last year.