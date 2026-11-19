TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Shenzhen, a foreign ministry official said on Thursday (Nov 19).

The meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Takaichi's first face-to-face talks with Putin since she took office last year, comes as relations between Tokyo and Moscow have soured.

"There was a conversation during a dinner party" between Takaichi and Putin late Wednesday, the official, who declined to be named, told AFP.

The Japanese premier "conveyed Japan's positions" on issues including the ongoing detention in Russia of a Japanese journalist arrested on spying allegations and the recent seizure of Japan Tobacco assets, local media including public broadcaster NHK said.

The leaders "exchanged opinions" for around 30 minutes and agreed to maintain communication at various levels, reports said.

The talks came a day after Japan lodged a protest with Moscow after suspected Russian aircraft entered its airspace, prompting Tokyo to scramble fighter jets.

Russia and Japan also have a decades-old dispute over the status of a string of islands in the Pacific Ocean.

In August, Japan protested Putin's visit to the far-eastern Kuril Islands - a disputed territory known in Japan as the Northern Territories and seized by the Soviet Union in 1945.

It was the first visit to the islands by a Russian president since Dmitry Medvedev in 2010.

Tokyo also protested in August against Russia's announcement that Moscow would conduct missile tests off one of the disputed islands visited by Putin.

Takaichi's trip to Shenzhen for the APEC summit was her first to China since making comments about Taiwan a year ago that caused a sharp deterioration in relations with Beijing.