Japan PM on defensive as election prospects dim further

TOKYO: Japan's new prime minister hit out at "biased" media reports related to a party scandal, as another survey suggested that his ruling coalition could fall short of a majority in elections on Sunday (Oct 25).

This would be the worst result for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan for almost all the past seven decades since it last lost power in 2009.

Shigeru Ishiba, 67, only became party leader – on the fifth attempt – last month and took office as prime minister on Oct 1, calling snap elections within days to shore up his position.

Friday's new poll by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily suggested that the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito might struggle to get the necessary 233 lower house seats needed for a majority.

Ishiba has set this threshold as his objective. Missing it would undermine his position in the LDP and mean finding other coalition partners or leading a minority government.

In voting districts, only 87 of the LDP's 266 candidates are ahead of their rivals, while 133 are in neck-and-neck battles, the top-selling Yomiuri said.

The LDP was also set to lose dozens of seats in the proportional representation section of the election, the paper added.

Adding to Ishiba's woes is the continuing fallout of a slush fund scandal within the LDP that angered voters and helped torpedo his predecessor Fumio Kishida.

Ishiba promised to not actively support LDP politicians caught up in the scandal running in the election, although they are still standing.

But according to media reports, the party has still provided 20 million yen (US$132,000) each to district offices headed by these figures, prompting opposition fury.

Ishiba on Thursday insisted that the money was for those offices, not to support those candidates themselves.

"It is truly frustrating that such reports come out at a time like this," Ishiba said at a campaign speech. "Those candidates will not use the money."

"We cannot be defeated by those with biased views," he said.

