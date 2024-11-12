‘Weak leader’: Japan PM Ishiba has his work cut out on economy, US ties after surviving parliament vote, say analysts

Shigeru Ishiba’s re-election as Japan’s prime minister on Monday (Nov 11) spells bad news for the country’s economy and its relations with the United States, where Donald Trump won the presidency last week, said analysts.

Monday’s vote in parliament went to a runoff for the first time in 30 years when no candidate was able to muster majority support in the first round.

Observers said this shows Ishiba is a “weak leader”, which Trump could see as a stark contrast to the late Shinzo Abe.

Abe was Japan’s prime minister during most of Trump’s first term in office between 2017 and 2021.

“Trump remembers very well how sturdy, strong and trustworthy his pal Shinzo Abe was,” said Tomohiko Taniguchi, a specially appointed professor at the University of Tsukuba.

“Ishiba must counter the shadow of Shinzo Abe. For the moment, Donald Trump is not going to pay much attention, I'm afraid, to Ishiba,” added Taniguchi, who is also a special advisor at think tank Fujitsu Future Studies Centre.

The parliamentary vote came two weeks after Ishiba was battered in a snap general election, which he had called shortly after being named premier.

His scandal-tarnished coalition, comprising the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and smaller partner Komeito, lost the parliamentary majority it had held in the lower house since 2012. Ishiba is now beholden to small opposition parties to pass his policy agenda.