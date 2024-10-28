Japan PM vows to stay on despite election debacle

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed on Monday (Oct 28) to stay in office despite his gamble of snap elections backfiring, with the ruling party's worst result in 15 years.

Ishiba, 67, called Sunday's election days after taking office on Oct 1, but voters angry at a slush fund scandal punished his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan almost non-stop since 1955.

With projections suggesting the LDP-led coalition would lose its ruling majority, Ishiba vowed to stay in office, saying he would not allow a "political vacuum".

"I want to fulfil my duty by protecting people's lives, protecting Japan," Ishiba told reporters.

He said the biggest election factor was "people's suspicion, mistrust and anger" over a scandal, which saw LDP figures pocket money from fund-raising events and which helped sink his predecessor Fumio Kishida.

"I will enact fundamental reform regarding the issue of money and politics," Ishiba told reporters, repeating that voters had delivered a "severe judgement" on the party.

The yen hit a three-month low, sliding more than 1 per cent against the dollar, as exit polls and results reported by national broadcaster NHK and other media showed the worst result for the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito in 15 years.

They were projected to fall short of Ishiba's stated goal of winning at least 233 seats - a majority in the 456-member lower house.

The LDP won 191 seats, down from 259 at the last election in 2021, and Komeito 24, according to NHK tallies. Official results were expected later on Monday.