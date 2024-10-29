Bruised Japan PM scrambles for support

TOKYO: Japan's bruised Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is exploring potential collaboration with other parties after losing his majority in elections, local media reported on Tuesday (Oct 29).

Official results showed that Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner Komeito suffered their worst election result since 2009 in the vote on Sunday.

One major reason was voter anger over a party slush fund scandal that helped sink previous LDP premier Fumio Kishida after three years in office.

Ishiba said on Monday he would not quit despite the debacle and indicated he would head a minority government as he was not considering a broader coalition "at this point".

But media reports on Tuesday said the LDP was talking to opposition parties about arrangements to ensure Ishiba can get legislation through - and also remain prime minister.