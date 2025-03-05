Japan’s Prince Hisahito, the imperial family's last hope for long-term survival, makes official media debut
Hisahito – the only son of Crown Prince Akishino, who is next in line to the throne, and Crown Princess Kiko – turned 18 last September.
TOKYO: Japan’s Prince Hisahito, the second in line to become emperor, is the imperial family's last hope for its long-term survival.
Hisahito, who turned 18 last September, held his debut news conference on Monday (Mar 3), during which he pledged to fulfil his royal duties.
“(I’m) mindful that I'm an adult member of the royal family. I intend to fulfil my duty seriously and carefully, while taking advice from those around me,” he told reporters at the Akasaka Estate residence in Tokyo.
The prince said the role of the emperor is a symbolic one, and that it is important the imperial family always pays attention to people's lives and the state of society.
He also expressed “heartfelt sympathy to those affected” by a wildfire raging in the northeastern Japanese city of Ofunato.
Currently in his third and final year of senior high school, Hisahito plans to study biology at the University of Tsukuba's school of life and environmental sciences this spring.
He said he is interested in plants and insects, particularly dragonflies, and wants to study ways to protect insect populations in urban areas. His other hobbies include growing vegetables and rice.
He is expected to slowly take on public duties, and will hold his coming-of-age ceremony on Sep 6, when he turns 19.
IMPERIAL SUCCESSION
Hisahito is the only son of Crown Prince Akishino – who is next in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne – and Crown Princess Kiko. The only other eligible heir is his 89-year-old great uncle Prince Hitachi.
Hisahito is the first male royal member in Japan to reach adulthood in almost four decades.
He said he wants to be the people's emperor, like his grandfather Emperor Emeritus Akihito and uncle Emperor Naruhito.
But unlike them, he has not been mentored for the role – a concern to imperial watchers.
An even bigger worry is the future of the imperial line. Under the Imperial House Law, only males can inherit the throne.
But no boys have been born since Prince Hisahito, who has said he has not thought deeply about marriage yet.
With the royal family running out of heirs, there is debate among lawmakers on whether there is a need to change succession rules.
WHAT ABOUT FEMALE ROYALS?
Some observers said the government needs to look more closely at solutions to preserve the imperial household, including expanding the size of the royal family or accepting the succession of female heirs.
Currently, female imperial family members who marry commoners are forced to give up their royal status.
Hisahito has two older sisters – the eldest, Mako, lost her title in 2021 when she married her college sweetheart.
A possible option for a female heir is Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito. The 23-year-old princess is popular with the Japanese public and in a direct line of descent, but the law bars her from becoming an empress.
“She is accepted as a possible successor to the throne. Almost 80 per cent of (Japanese) people favour the option,” said Daisaburo Hashizume, a specially appointed professor at Shizenkan University.
“(But) there’s a hard line to pass through because very conservative loyalists are against the change of the Imperial House Law.”
The clock is ticking. If Princess Aiko marries, she will also have to leave the imperial household.
The government is deliberating its options, but it is unclear if parliamentarians will come to a conclusion to revise the law any time soon.
If they do not act fast, the imperial family – whose history is believed to date back some 2,600 years – may disappear, said observers.
This will be a major change for Japan, as the royal family plays a significant symbolic role.