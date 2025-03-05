Japan’s Prince Hisahito, the imperial family's last hope for long-term survival, makes official media debut

TOKYO: Japan’s Prince Hisahito, the second in line to become emperor, is the imperial family's last hope for its long-term survival.

Hisahito, who turned 18 last September, held his debut news conference on Monday (Mar 3), during which he pledged to fulfil his royal duties.

“(I’m) mindful that I'm an adult member of the royal family. I intend to fulfil my duty seriously and carefully, while taking advice from those around me,” he told reporters at the Akasaka Estate residence in Tokyo.

The prince said the role of the emperor is a symbolic one, and that it is important the imperial family always pays attention to people's lives and the state of society.