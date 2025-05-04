Japan protests China's airspace 'violation' near disputed islands

TOKYO: Tokyo has lodged a protest against Beijing after a Chinese helicopter "violated" Japan's airspace and four vessles entered its territorial waters around disputed islands.

The islands in the East China Sea - known as the Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan - are claimed by Beijing but administered by Tokyo and are a frequent hotspot in bilateral tensions.

The Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement released late on Saturday (May 3) that its vice minister lodged "a strong protest" with the Chinese ambassador to Japan "over the intrusion of four China Coast Guard vessels into Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands" on the same day.

The vice minister also protested "the violation of Japan's territorial airspace by a helicopter launched from one of the China Coast Guard vessels, strongly urging (China) to ensure that similar acts do not recur".

Japan's defence ministry said the helicopter flew within Japanese airspace for about 15 minutes on Saturday near the Senkaku islands.

"The Self-Defence Forces responded by scrambling fighter jets," the ministry said.