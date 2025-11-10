Japan rebukes Chinese diplomat as Taiwan furore escalates

TOKYO: Japan criticised a Chinese diplomat on Monday (Nov 10) for "extremely inappropriate" remarks seemingly directed at Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, after she suggested that Tokyo could take military action if Beijing attacked neighbouring Taiwan.

In a post on X on Saturday, China's Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, shared a news article about Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan and commented: "The dirty neck that sticks itself in must be cut off." The post was later deleted.

Beijing has defended the "personal post" made by the envoy in an escalating war of words with Japan's new hardline leader that threatens to strain relations between the historic rivals after a period of relative calm.

The US ambassador to Tokyo also weighed in, saying Xue had threatened Takaichi.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that while the intent of the post was not entirely clear, Xue had made "multiple inappropriate statements" and that Japan has repeatedly asked Beijing to take appropriate action.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular news conference on Monday that Xue's post was a response to Takaichi's "wrongful and dangerous" remarks on Taiwan, urging Tokyo to "take a hard look at its historical responsibilities".

Karen Kuo, spokesperson for the presidential office in Taiwan, which China claims, said Taiwan's government "takes seriously the threatening remarks made by Chinese officials toward Japan".

"Such behaviour clearly exceeds diplomatic etiquette," Kuo said in a statement.