Japan retracts mistaken magnitude 9.9 quake alert

TOKYO: Japan's weather agency withdrew an erroneous alert for a magnitude 9.9 earthquake minutes after issuing it, apologising for the warning that disrupted transport.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) had initially warned on Friday (Oct 16) that a magnitude 9.9 earthquake occurred near the Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Chishima Islands, setting off loud emergency alerts on millions of mobile phones.

The JMA clarified later that a 6.9-magnitude quake occurred near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula at a depth of 160 km just after midday.

"We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience and concern caused to the public," JMA official Shinya Tsukada told reporters.