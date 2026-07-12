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Japan successfully launches, lands reusable rocket
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East Asia

Japan successfully launches, lands reusable rocket

The prototype reusable rocket by Japan's space agency reached a height of about 10m and then landed, in a flight that lasted about 40 seconds.

Japan successfully launches, lands reusable rocket

This handout photo taken on Jul 11, 2026 and received from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows its prototype reusable rocket RV-X ascending at the Noshiro Rocket Testing Center in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture. (Photo: AFP/Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)

12 Jul 2026 11:02AM
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TOKYO: Japan's space agency said on Saturday (Jul 11) its prototype reusable rocket successfully completed the first lift-off and landing test, marking a step forward in the cost-cutting technology dominated by SpaceX.

The prototype, launched from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s test site in Noshiro, Akita region, reached a height of about 10m and then landed.

The flight lasted about 40 seconds, according to JAXA.

"I feel we have put a great deal of time and effort into this, and now that the prototype has taken off and landed without problem, I must say I feel a great sense of relief," JAXA's Takashi Ito, who led the launch, told reporters.

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Ito said the agency will review data to fully determine the success of the test, but he is "confident" that it "obtained very useful data".

This handout photo taken on Jul 11, 2026 and received from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows its prototype reusable rocket RV-X landing at the Noshiro Rocket Testing Center in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture. (Photo: AFP/Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)

Most rockets are designed for single use, with components falling into the sea, burning up in the atmosphere or remaining in orbit as debris. The first launch stage is considered the most expensive component.

But the deployment of partially reusable rockets would slash launch costs.

SpaceX has been operating its reusable Falcon 9 rocket since 2017.

China, however, achieved its first successful reusable rocket landing on Friday, a breakthrough that could challenge US dominance in the field.

In June last year, a subsidiary of Honda became the first Japanese company to successfully launch and land a reusable rocket.

Japan is racing to boost the international competitiveness of the country's rocket industry.

Its flagship H3 rocket was launched successfully in June, months after a previous mission to put a satellite into orbit ended in failure.

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Source: AFP/ws

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