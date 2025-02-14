Japan to release emergency rice reserves as prices soar

apan's government said on Friday (Feb 14) it will release its stockpile of rice - the nation's cherished staple food - reserved for emergency use in response to soaring prices.

The government has tapped into its rice reserves in the past during emergencies such as major earthquakes, but this will be its first time doing so because of disruption to distribution.

The price of rice has continued to surge after it jumped last summer as a shortage triggered by extreme hot weather in 2023 sent demand into overdrive.

Japan has continued to confront soaring temperatures, registering the hottest year on record in 2024, as extreme heatwaves fuelled by climate change engulfed many parts of the globe.

Agriculture Minister Taku Eto told reporters the government will release 210,000 tonnes of rice from its 1 million tonnes stockpile.

"We want to improve the situation of stagnant distribution at all costs," he said.