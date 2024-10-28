Japan ruling coalition projected to lose majority in election

The CDP appeared to have made considerable gains, with NHK indicating it had won 143 seats as of early Monday - up from 96.



"Voters chose which party would be the best fit to push for political reforms. That's why we've received this much support," Noda said, according to Kyodo.



The 67-year-old promised to hold "sincere talks with various parties" and added that "our basic philosophy is that the LDP-Komeito administration cannot continue," according to Fuji-TV.



The number of women lawmakers meanwhile reached a record high at 55, according to Japan's Kyodo News agency.