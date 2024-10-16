Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party banking on Oct 27 snap election to rejuvenate country

PUBLIC DISTRUST TOWARDS POLITICS

Some opposition parties have also called for the government to take a stronger stance on nuclear deterrence.



Japan has not endorsed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons - a comprehensive set of prohibitions on participating in any nuclear weapon activities - as the country is under the United States’ nuclear umbrella.



This comes even as Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo - a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki calling for a nuclear-free world - clinched the Nobel Peace Prize last Friday.



Mr Ishiba's handling of relations between Japan and China is also being closely watched.



At the debate, Mr Ishiba said he will speak up for his country’s sovereignty, but ruled out confrontation as he believes it is meaningless.



Dr Taniguchi, a specially appointed professor at the University of Tsukuba, said there is a strong sense of distrust toward politics among voters.



“Political apathy is likely to lower voter turnout,” he noted, adding that Japan's ruling coalition is expected to be re-elected.



“Public opinion polls do not suggest that voters wish for the LDP to lose its majority or for the opposition to take power. The largest opposition party remains unpopular, and voters still doubt its ability to govern,” added Dr Taniguchi.



“However, the desire to punish the LDP is likely stronger than usual. As a result, the Ishiba administration would be weakened.

"This will make it difficult to achieve the stable political and economic governance that voters are truly seeking, presenting a significant dilemma for the electorate.”