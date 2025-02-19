Man gets 10 years' jail for throwing pipe bomb at Japan ex-PM: Reports

TOKYO: A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday (Feb 19) for attempting to kill Japan's ex-prime minister Fumio Kishida with a pipe bomb in 2023, local media said.

Kishida was unharmed in the attack with a homemade device at a campaign event where assailant Ryuji Kimura, 25, was arrested at the scene.

The incident in western Japan came less than a year after former premier Shinzo Abe was assassinated in July 2022 on the campaign trail.

The Wakayama District Court sentenced Kimura to 10 years in jail for attempted murder, media outlets including Jiji Press and public broadcaster NHK said.

The judge told the court Kimura had "carried out the act at the venue of an election speech, which is the foundation of democracy", Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily reported.