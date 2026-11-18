TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke with Donald Trump on the sidelines of a regional summit, Tokyo said on Wednesday (Nov 18), ahead of the US president's trilateral talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Takaichi and Trump "held talks ... and confirmed close cooperation on ... issues in the Indo-Pacific region" during a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Manila on Tuesday, a foreign ministry official in Tokyo told AFP.

Takaichi will head to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in what will be her first trip to China as premier.

The Japanese premier will likely be denied a formal one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, after remarks she made on Taiwan strained ties with Beijing.

However, she is expected to have a brief meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to multiple media reports, citing an unnamed senior government official.

Contacted by AFP about the possible talks, a foreign ministry official in charge of Russian affairs said "nothing has been decided".

Relations between Russia and Japan have deteriorated in recent weeks after a Japanese journalist was arrested in Russia on spying allegations and assets belonging to Japan Tobacco were seized in the country.

Xi, Trump and Putin are due to meet on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday.

Tokyo is "closely watching the US-China, China-Russia, and the US-China-Russia relationship," Japan's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara told reporters on Monday.

"A strong Japan-US alliance is essential both for maximising Japan's national interests and for ensuring peace and stability in the international community," he added.

China reacted furiously to Takaichi's suggestion in November last year that Japan may intervene in any attack on the island of Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.