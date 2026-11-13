Japan's Sanae Takaichi to attend APEC in first China trip as PM

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit China next week for the first time since she took office, attending an Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, Tokyo said on Friday (Nov 13).

The trip comes at a time of particularly fraught relations between the rival nations after Takaichi suggested in November last year that Tokyo may intervene in any attack on the island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

"Prime Minister Takaichi is scheduled to visit the Philippines and China from Nov 16 to 19 to attend ASEAN-related summit meetings and the APEC summit," said deputy chief cabinet secretary Masanao Ozaki.

The visit to China will be her first since becoming prime minister in October last year.

At APEC, Ozaki said Takaichi would discuss issues such as "trade and investment, regional economic integration, economic and energy resilience, the digital economy ... and present Japan's position on these matters".

But all eyes will be on any interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Analysts say that a bilateral summit between the two leaders is very unlikely.