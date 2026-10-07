Decoding Japan PM Takaichi’s ‘important neighbour’ message to China - what it means for ties

SINGAPORE: In a major policy speech on Monday (Oct 5), Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi laid out her government’s priorities for a 69-day parliamentary session.

But it was her choice of words on China that drew observers’ attention.

Describing the country as an “important neighbour”, Takaichi also pledged to build a stable relationship between the two nations.

“We will work to ensure communication on shared challenges, promote dialogue to safeguard our national interests, and build a constructive and stable relationship,” she said in her address.

At the same time, she drew a firm line - listing a series of concerns including disputes in the East and South China Sea, along with “Chinese military activity around Japan”.

Another subject conspicuously absent from Takaichi’s speech was Taiwan, though analysts said the omission was unsurprising and does not suggest any change in her position on the island.

“It is rare for a Japanese prime minister to mention Taiwan, with which Japan has no diplomatic relations, in an inaugural address or a policy address,” said Shin Kawashima, a professor of international relations at the University of Tokyo.

“Rather, it appears to be intended to convey that her remarks last November do not signify a change in policy toward China,” he said, adding that her administration has also “explicitly stated that there has been no change in Japan’s policy toward Taiwan”.