Japan's Sanae Takaichi says wants 'constructive and stable' China ties
Speaking to reporters, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that Japan's position has not changed since 1972, under a joint communique that same year which established diplomatic relations between Tokyo and Beijing.
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, on her first trip to China since taking office, said on Thursday (Nov 19) that she intends to build a "constructive and stable relationship" with Beijing.
The premier's trip to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit was also her first to China since making comments about Taiwan a year ago that caused a sharp deterioration in relations with Beijing.
"We intend to comprehensively advance our strategic and mutually beneficial relationship ... pursuing dialogue to safeguard the national interests of both sides, and build a constructive and stable relationship," Takaichi said during a news conference on the sidelines of the summit.
Last year, Takaichi suggested that Tokyo could intervene militarily if Beijing sought to take Taiwan by force. A furious China, which views the island as part of its territory, retaliated with trade restrictions and warned its citizens not to travel to Japan.
On Thursday, she said that "China is an important neighbour", adding: "Precisely because there are pending issues and challenges between Japan and China, we believe it is important to engage in dialogue and maintain communication."
Takaichi added that Japan's position has not changed since 1972, as stated in its 1972 Joint Communique, which established diplomatic relations between the two countries, Reuters reported.
Under the communique, Japan "fully understands and respects" Beijing's position that Taiwan is a part of China.
"There has been absolutely no change to this position," Takaichi said.
Until now, Japanese leaders have avoided mentioning Taiwan when publicly discussing such scenarios, maintaining a strategic ambiguity.
By Thursday afternoon Takaichi had not held any formal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, although the two leaders have shaken hands twice.
However, the Japanese premier spoke with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the regional summit, in her first face-to-face talks with him since she became prime minister.
The meeting came as relations between Tokyo and Moscow are also at a low point after a Japanese journalist was arrested in Russia on spying allegations and assets of a Japanese tobacco firm were seized.
"We spoke for more than 30 minutes," Takaichi told reporters in Shenzhen. "We took the necessary time to have a thorough exchange, from the Japanese side's standpoint, on the current case involving the detention of a Japanese national and on the treatment of Japanese companies."
The Kremlin ordered this month the seizure of Japan Tobacco International's Russian assets, sparking an immediate protest from Tokyo.
Takaichi said she and Putin agreed to "maintain communication at various levels, including direct contact between the two of us".
The talks came a day after Japan lodged a protest with Moscow over suspected Russian aircraft that had entered its airspace, prompting Tokyo to scramble fighter jets.
Russia and Japan also have a decades-old dispute over the status of a string of islands in the Pacific Ocean.
In August, Japan protested Putin's visit to the far-eastern Kuril islands, a disputed territory known in Japan as the Northern Territories and seized by the Soviet Union in 1945.
Tokyo also protested in August against Russia's announcement that Moscow would conduct missile tests off one of the disputed islands visited by Putin.