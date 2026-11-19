TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, on her first trip to China since taking office, said on Thursday (Nov 19) that she intends to build a "constructive and stable relationship" with Beijing.

The premier's trip to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit was also her first to China since making comments about Taiwan a year ago that caused a sharp deterioration in relations with Beijing.

"We intend to comprehensively advance our strategic and mutually beneficial relationship ... pursuing dialogue to safeguard the national interests of both sides, and build a constructive and stable relationship," Takaichi said during a news conference on the sidelines of the summit.

Last year, Takaichi suggested that Tokyo could intervene militarily if Beijing sought to take Taiwan by force. A furious China, which views the island as part of its territory, retaliated with trade restrictions and warned its citizens not to travel to Japan.

On Thursday, she said that "China is an important neighbour", adding: "Precisely because there are pending issues and challenges between Japan and China, we believe it is important to engage in dialogue and maintain communication."

Takaichi added that Japan's position has not changed since 1972, as stated in its 1972 Joint Communique, which established diplomatic relations between the two countries, Reuters reported.

Under the communique, Japan "fully understands and respects" Beijing's position that Taiwan is a part of China.

"There has been absolutely no change to this position," Takaichi said.

Until now, Japanese leaders have avoided mentioning Taiwan when publicly discussing such scenarios, maintaining a strategic ambiguity.