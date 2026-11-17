TOKYO: Japan said on Tuesday (Nov 17) it scrambled fighter jets after two suspected Russian aircraft violated its airspace, and lodged a "very stern protest" with Moscow.

The aircraft entered Japan's airspace close to Okinoshima, in the southwestern area of Fukuoka, shortly after 4am Tuesday.

Japan's self-defence force scrambled fighter jets to warn the "suspected Russian" planes, top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

"The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a grave infringement of our country's sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable," Kihara said.

"We lodged a very stern protest with Russia through diplomatic channels and strongly demanded measures to prevent any recurrence."

Relations with Moscow have soured in recent weeks following the arrest of a Japanese journalist on spying allegations and the seizure of Japan Tobacco's Russian assets.

Kihara said the aircraft travelled through the Tsushima Strait and went between Yonaguni island and Taiwan before heading to the Pacific.

Tokyo's announcement comes after South Korea said it deployed fighter jets and conducted tactical manoeuvres after several Russian military aircraft entered its air defence zone.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul said an unspecified number of Russian aircraft entered and later exited the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, in the early hours of Tuesday.