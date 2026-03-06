Tokyo says second Japanese citizen held in Iran

TOKYO: Tokyo said on Friday (Mar 6) that a second Japanese national was being held in Iran, calling for their immediate release.

Japan had previously said that one Japanese citizen was arrested on Jan 20, with reports saying he was the Tehran bureau chief of public broadcaster NHK.

The identity of the second Japanese person held and the date, as well as other details of their arrest, were unclear.

News of the additional detention comes after the United States and Israel began a sweeping military campaign against Iran that has resulted in Tehran firing retaliatory strikes around the region.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The government will continue to strongly press for an early release and, while staying in contact with the individuals, their families and all parties concerned, will provide every possible form of support," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said, Kyodo News reported.

A spokeswoman for the Japanese foreign ministry told AFP - without naming either person - that embassy staff have been in contact with the two people and to "confirm their safety".

"We can't comment on further details about these people, including one who was arrested by the Iranian authorities on Jan 20 in Tehran, from the viewpoint of privacy," she said.