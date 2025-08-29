Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending

TOKYO: Japan's defence ministry is aiming for a major boost to its drone arsenal as part of another record spending request made on Friday (Aug 29) to deal with a "severely intensifying security environment".

Japan in recent years has been shedding its strict pacifist stance, moving to obtain "counterstrike" capabilities and doubling military spending to 2 per cent of GDP.

The defence ministry's new budget request made on Friday for the coming fiscal year starting Apr 1, seen by AFP, is for 8.8 trillion yen (US$59.9 billion).

It surpasses the world's fourth-largest economy's previous record of 8.7 trillion yen, secured for this fiscal year ending in March 2026.

Eighty years after World War II and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan's constitution still limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

But the new budget increase reflects the "severely intensifying security environment" around Japan, a defence ministry official told reporters in Tokyo on condition of anonymity.