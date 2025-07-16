Japan sees record 21.5 million tourists in first six months

TOKYO: A record 21.5 million tourists visited Japan in the first six months of the year, a 21-per cent increase year-on-year, official figures showed on Wednesday (Jul 16), despite visitors from Hong Kong dropping by a third last month over rumours of a quake.

"The number exceeded 20 million in six months, the fastest pace ever," the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said in a statement.

The figure in June alone jumped 7.6 per cent to record 3.4 million, due to "increased demand to coincide with school holidays," it said.

The number was boosted by a jump year-on-year in tourists from China, South Korea, Singapore, India, the United States and Germany.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But the number of travellers from Hong Kong plunged 33.4 per cent in June, with the JNTO citing online rumours warning of a huge quake in Japan.

The number of travellers from Hong Hong in the first six months declined 0.4 per cent to 1.27 million people.

People from Hong Kong made nearly 2.7 million trips to Japan in 2024.

Although it is impossible to know exactly when earthquakes will hit, fear-inducing predictions have spread widely among the Chinese city's residents.

Some posts cited a Japanese manga comic that predicts a major natural disaster in July 2025 - based on the author's dream.

Japanese authorities have repeatedly said the rumours are false.

The government has set an ambitious target of almost doubling tourist numbers to 60 million annually by 2030.

Authorities say they want to spread tourists more evenly around the country, and to avoid a bottleneck of visitors eager to snap spring cherry blossoms or vivid autumn colours.

But as in other global tourist magnets like Venice in Italy, there has been a growing pushback from residents in destinations such as the ancient capital of Kyoto.