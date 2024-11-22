Japan government to approve US$140 billion stimulus

TOKYO: Japan's minority government was set on Friday (Nov 22) to sign off on a $140-billion stimulus drive aimed at putting more money in consumers' pockets after the ruling party's worst election result in 15 years.

The Oct 27 contest saw voters – angry over corruption in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and inflation – deprive new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition of a majority in parliament's lower house.

Chief government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday that the package – reportedly worth 21.9 trillion yen (US$141.8 billion) – would be approved by Ishiba's cabinet later in the day.

"The package will have business impacts worth around 39 trillion yen and additional general account spending, which provide backing for the package, will be 13.9 trillion yen," Hayashi said.

"We aim to emerge out of the cost-cut style economy and transfer into the high added value creation economy," he told reporters.

It includes energy and fuel subsidies and cash handouts of up to 30,000 yen to low-income households in the world's fourth-biggest economy, according to the media.

To pay for the package, the second in as many years, the government will table a supplementary budget by the end of the year in the lower house.

To win enough lawmakers' support, Ishiba agreed to include the lifting of an income tax threshold pushed by the opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP).

The smaller party says this will ease labour shortages and boost consumer spending by encouraging part-time staff to work longer hours and earn more.

But critics worry that this will reduce tax revenues by trillions of yen and increase Japan's huge debt pile, which equates to more than 200 per cent of gross domestic product.

The strain on Japan's public finances is set to grow with the number of pensioners rising and the number of people working and paying into state coffers projected to decline.