Japan trucker still stuck in sinkhole after 24 hours

"Rescue operations have continued around the clock but we haven't been able to contact the driver" since, another fire department spokesman told AFP Wednesday, adding that the driver was believed to be in his 70s.

The spokesman said that another sinkhole has since opened up nearby, and residents within a 200m radius had been evacuated.

Aerial TV footage showed the second sinkhole - slightly bigger than the first, and just several metres away.

The main body of the truck was pulled from the first sinkhole at around 1am, the spokesman said.

But the driver's cabin is still inside the hole, estimated to be about 10m wide and 6m deep.