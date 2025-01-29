Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

Japan trucker still stuck in sinkhole after 24 hours
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Asia

Japan trucker still stuck in sinkhole after 24 hours

Japan trucker still stuck in sinkhole after 24 hours

Firefighters work to rescue a truck driver after his vehicle was swallowed up by a sinkhole at a prefectural road intersection, in the city of Yashio, Saitama Prefecture on Jan 28, 2025. (Photo: AFP/STR/JIJI Press)

29 Jan 2025 11:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
TOKYO: Rescuers were on Wednesday (Jan 29) trying to save a Japanese truck driver stuck in a sinkhole for more than 24 hours as local residents were evacuated over fears gas pipes could break.

Emergency workers in Yashio city outside Tokyo rushed to the scene on Tuesday morning after a road caved in and a lorry plunged into the hole that is around the width of two cars.

The driver was able to speak directly to rescuers until early Tuesday afternoon, but rescue workers had to retreat after the area around the hole became unstable, according to a fire department official.

Related:

"Rescue operations have continued around the clock but we haven't been able to contact the driver" since, another fire department spokesman told AFP Wednesday, adding that the driver was believed to be in his 70s.

The spokesman said that another sinkhole has since opened up nearby, and residents within a 200m radius had been evacuated.

Aerial TV footage showed the second sinkhole - slightly bigger than the first, and just several metres away.

The main body of the truck was pulled from the first sinkhole at around 1am, the spokesman said.

But the driver's cabin is still inside the hole, estimated to be about 10m wide and 6m deep.

Source: AFP/rj

Related Topics

Japan sinkhole

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement