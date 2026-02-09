Takaichi’s landslide win ushers in hopes of political stability in Japan

Japanese voters have handed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a powerful mandate, delivering her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Japan Innovation Party (Ishin) a crushing victory in Sunday’s (Feb 8) lower house election.

The ruling bloc secured 352 of the 465 seats in the chamber – a two-thirds supermajority that allows the government to override the upper house and initiate constitutional amendments.

It is the first time since World War II that a single party has achieved such a margin in Japan’s lower house.

The scale of the win, described by analysts as an “avalanche” in a snowstorm election, comes at a critical juncture for Japan.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The nation’s political scene has been marred in recent years by scandals, shifting alliances and revolving-door leadership while grappling with an ageing population, rising living costs and increasingly complex regional geopolitics.

Observers say Sunday’s result could signal a break from that volatility.

“I think Japan will be in a relatively stable period for at least a few years,” said Kurt Tong, managing partner at strategic advisory firm The Asia Group.

“Voters have clearly exhibited they want a strong LDP that delivers for the people. This has been a large exercise in accountability.”