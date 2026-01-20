‘Woman on a mission’: Japan PM Takaichi bets on popularity and power in snap election, say analysts

Japan will head to the polls on Feb 8 in a snap general election that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has cast as a test of her leadership.

Just three months into her tenure, Takaichi, the country’s first female leader, said on Monday (Jan 19) that she wants voters to decide whether she is fit to lead the world’s fourth largest economy.

She is also seeking a stronger mandate to push through sweeping fiscal, institutional and national security reforms.

But political analysts told CNA that the snap election is far more than a confidence vote.

Among other consequences, it could reshape Japan’s political landscape, test market confidence in the world’s most indebted advanced economy, and determine whether Takaichi’s personal popularity can overcome the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) persistent weakness with voters.

Takaichi understands these risks, said Tomohiko Taniguchi, special advisor at the Fujitsu Future Studies Centre and former special adviser to the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“It certainly is a gamble. Takaichi is fully aware that she's walking on very thin ice,” he added.

“‘Give me power, more authority, to make me much, much more decisive in pushing through some of the difficult legislative bills.’ That's basically what she told the nation yesterday.”

Takaichi is expected to dissolve parliament on Friday, with campaigning to begin next Monday.