Japan warns of avalanches, icy roads ahead of more snow

TOKYO: Japan will face more heavy snow after a two-week whiteout, the country's weather agency said on Monday (Feb 24), warning people to be wary of avalanches and icy roads.

The country's regions facing the Sea of Japan experience heavy snowfall every year and are home to many ski resorts, drawing a growing number of tourists from abroad.

But several cities have seen record snowfall this month, causing traffic disruption and fatalities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Monday more snowfall is expected in Niigata, Ishikawa and Nagano prefectures, as well as in some western regions including Hiroshima and Shimane prefectures.

The agency also warned people to stay vigilant of avalanches, icy roads and frozen water pipes in those areas.

By 10am local time (9am, Singapore time) on Monday, the northern Aomori City recorded 5m of snow, Niigata's Uonuma recorded 3.81m, and Tadami in Fukushima prefecture recorded 3.13m, according to the JMA.