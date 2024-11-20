Japanese, Koreans bottom of global love life survey

TOKYO: Japanese people are the least satisfied with their sex and romantic lives, closely followed by South Koreans, a global survey by a French research firm showed.

The two Asian rivals are grappling with a similar demographic crisis with their chronically - and dangerously, as authorities warn - low birth rates.

The poll of 31 countries, conducted by Paris-headquartered Ipsos, showed this week that just 37 per cent of Japanese respondents derive satisfaction from sex and romance, versus the 76 per cent of top-ranked Indians and Mexicans.

Similarly displeased are South Koreans, whose sexual satisfaction was the second worst at 45 per cent.

In June, Japan's health ministry described the nation's birth rate as "critical" as it stood at 1.20 last year, hitting a record low for the eighth straight year.

But Japan's rate is still above that of their neighbour South Korea, which has the world's lowest at 0.72.