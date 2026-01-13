Japan, South Korea push for closer ties to counter regional tension

NARA: Japan and South Korea aim to deepen security and economic ties to counter growing tension in East Asia, their leaders said on Tuesday (Jan 13), after a summit meeting in Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed industrial supply chains, artificial intelligence, denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and cooperation with mutual ally, the United States.

"The importance of Japan-South Korea relations, as well as cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States, continues to grow," Takaichi said in a joint announcement with Lee in her home region of Nara.

Lee said the leaders will also step up cooperation to combat online scams that have targeted victims across borders.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The talks came a week after Lee met Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid strained ties between Tokyo and Beijing following remarks by Takaichi that Japan could deploy its forces if a Chinese attack on Taiwan posed an existential threat.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, a claim the democratically governed island rejects.