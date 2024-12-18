Japan's Space One Kairos rocket fails minutes after liftoff

TOKYO: A space rocket built by a Japanese start-up blasted off on Wednesday (Dec 18) but was later seen spiralling downwards in the distance as the company said the launch attempt had failed.

It was the second attempt by Space One to become the country's first private firm to put a satellite into orbit, after the first try in March ended in a mid-air explosion.

This time its solid-fuel Kairos rocket had been carrying five satellites, including one from the Taiwan Space Agency and others designed by Japanese students and corporate ventures.

Spectators gathered near the company's coastal Spaceport Kii launch pad in Japan's western Wakayama region expressed their disappointment to television cameras.

"I'm so shocked," one woman said after the firm announced the failure. "I had been hoping it would go into orbit."

News reports showed the slim, white 18m rocket soaring far into the sky.