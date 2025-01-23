Logo
East Asia

One killed, two injured in central Japan stabbing: local media
East Asia

One killed, two injured in central Japan stabbing: local media

One killed, two injured in central Japan stabbing: local media

Paramedics attend the scene of a multiple stabbing in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano, Nagano prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)

23 Jan 2025 02:57AM
NAGANO: A man stabbed three people at a train station in central Japan on Wednesday (Jan 22) before fleeing the scene, leaving one person dead, local media reported.

The attack occurred around 8.00pm, local time, outside the JR Nagano Station, the Kyodo and Jiji news agencies said, with police searching for the assailant.

The three victims were waiting at a bus stop and were apparently targeted at random, Kyodo reported, citing an investigative source.

It said the man who died was aged 49, while another male victim in his 30s sustained serious injuries. The third injured person was a woman in her 30s.

Nagano, the capital of Nagano Prefecture, lies some 225 kilometres west of Tokyo and is a popular Japanese destination for winter sports.
Source: AFP/fs

