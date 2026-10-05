Japan leader voices outrage over alleged murder by US Marine

TOKYO: A woman's murder allegedly committed by a US Marine is a "heinous crime", Japan's premier said on Monday (Oct 5), as the new accusation of violence involving American forces sparked public outrage.

Crimes including rapes, assaults, hit-and-run and drunk-driving accidents by US personnel have long sparked protests on the island, which bears a disproportionate burden of hosting about 70 per cent of US military facilities in Japan.

The new case involves a US Marine stationed on the southern island of Okinawa who was arrested on suspicion of killing a 39-year-old woman at a hotel in the city of Naha and stealing her wallet, police said Sunday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told lawmakers that the government has lodged a strong protest with the US, urging their "full cooperation with the investigation" and "strict discipline among US military personnel".

"The occurrence of such a heinous crime is extremely regrettable," Takaichi said.

Around 100 people participated in a rally in Naha on Sunday, holding up placards stating their "strong protest" against the murder, local media reported.