Japan tells Chinese survey ship to stop operating near disputed islands

TOKYO: Japan's coast guard ordered a Chinese survey ship on Tuesday (Mar 31) to cease operations near some disputed islands, saying Tokyo had not given permission for it to conduct research there.

The uninhabited Senkaku Islands between Taiwan and Japan's Okinawa are administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing, which calls them the Diaoyu.

They have figured for decades into bilateral tensions, which have worsened since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made comments about Taiwan in November that angered Beijing.

The Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 22 was seen on Tuesday around 57km northwest of the Senkaku, said a spokesman for the Japan Coast Guard.

It entered Japan's exclusive economic zone around the islands on Monday afternoon and has been seen dropping a pipe-like object and a wire-like item into the sea, the coast guard said in a statement.

"Our patrol vessel conducted a radio communication to the research vessel in question and demanded that it cease its operations on the grounds that scientific research in the ocean without our country's consent is not permitted," it said.

Coast guard vessels from both Japan and China routinely engage in standoffs around the islands.

Chinese research ships and other vessels sometimes travel into nearby waters.

Takaichi said in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as its territory and has not ruled out taking by force.

Beijing condemned her comments, and has since urged its citizens against travelling to Japan as well as tightening trade restrictions on some Japanese firms.