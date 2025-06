Tokyo votes in local election seen as key test for ruling party

TOKYO: Voting kicked off on Sunday (Jun 22) for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, a poll seen as a key barometer of public sentiment towards the central government, which has been struggling with low approval ratings. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party , its popularity battered by surging inflation and high rice prices , hopes to retain its position as the largest party in the mega-city's legislature."We will do everything ... to get everyone elected," Ishiba told reporters earlier this month when campaigning kicked off, claiming his party was best positioned to resolve local issues affecting Tokyo's some 14 million residents.The Tokyo assembly election are being watched closely as they come just weeks before elections, which local media has reported could be on Jul 20 for the country's upper house.Ishiba is seeking to maintain his coalition's majority, having already lost a majority in lower house elections last October.