Tokyo's tariff envoy says US talks 'constructive'

WASHINGTON: Tokyo's envoy for United States tariff talks in Washington said on Thursday (May 1) that the second round of negotiations between the two countries had been "frank and constructive".

Japan, a key US ally and its biggest investor, is subject to the same 10 per cent baseline tariffs imposed on most nations plus steeper levies on cars, steel and aluminum.

"We were able to move forward in frank and constructive discussions to reach a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible," Ryosei Akazawa told reporters.

"We were able to advance concrete discussions on, for example, expanding trade between our two countries, non-tariff measures and economic and security co-operation."

Akazawa said he had "strongly proposed" to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials a review of President Donald Trump's sweeping levies on trade partners.

Trump, in early April, announced "reciprocal" tariffs on Japan of 24 per cent, but later put them on pause for 90 days, along with those on other nations except China.

The next round of ministerial-level talks will "take place intensively from mid-May onwards", Akazawa said. Thursday's talks followed an initial meeting in mid-April.

Akazawa said any deal on tariff relief would be in the form of a package, which will be announced when finalised.