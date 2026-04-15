Japan tourism hits record despite China spat, Iran war

TOKYO: Foreign tourists coming to Japan hit a new record in March despite another huge drop in Chinese visitors as well as a fall in those from the Middle East, official data showed Wednesday (Apr 15).

The number of international visitors was 3.6 million, up 3.5 per cent year-on-year, a new record for the month, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Chinese visitors dropped 56 per cent to 291,600 - Beijing warned people from visiting last year - while those from the Middle East fell 30 per cent to 16,700 because of the Iran war.

The JNTO said the total number of tourists was boosted by "the start of the cherry blossom season around late March, and school holidays coinciding with Easter in April".

Japanese locals and tourists enjoy the famed cherry blossom season, which is often in full swing in late March and early April.

The tiny white and pink petals of cherry flowers, known as sakura, herald the start of spring in Japan, and full bloom ushers in a brief period of boisterous outdoor parties held by residents.

Previously, Chinese travellers were the biggest source of tourists to Japan, but the figure sharply dropped after Beijing warned Chinese citizens against visiting Japan.

Japan-China ties have deteriorated since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Japan might intervene militarily in any Chinese attempt to take Taiwan.

China, which regards the democratic island as part of its territory and has not ruled out force to annex it, was furious over the comments.

The number of Chinese visitors to Japan already tumbled 45 per cent in December, nose-dived 61 per cent in January and dropped 45 per cent in March.

South Korea has become the largest contingent since January.

The latest data shows the number of visitors from Mexico soared 70 per cent, while those from Malaysia and Vietnam jumped nearly 45 per cent, respectively.