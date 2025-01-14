Japanese tourist magnet Kyoto to hike hotel taxes

KYOTO: Authorities in Kyoto announced on Tuesday (Jan 14) plans for a big hike in hotel lodging taxes, as Japan's picture-perfect ancient capital seeks to assuage grumbles from locals about too many tourists.

Lured by its myriad sights and a weak yen, Japan has seen foreign tourism numbers explode in recent years, with arrivals in 2024 expected to have hit a record of more than 35 million.

But like other hotspots worldwide such as Venice or Maya Bay in Thailand, this is not universally welcome – particularly in tradition-steeped Kyoto.

The city, which is a modest bullet train ride away from Tokyo – with a view of Mount Fuji on the way – is famed for its kimono-clad geisha performers and Buddhist temples.

Residents have complained of disrespectful tourists harassing the geisha like paparazzi in their frenzy for photos, as well as causing traffic congestion and littering.

For rooms costing between 20,000 to 50,000 yen (US$127 to US$317) per night, visitors will now see their tax double to 1,000 yen per person per night, under the plans.

For accommodation over 100,000 yen per night, it will soar tenfold to 10,000 yen. The new levies will take effect next year, subject to approval from the city assembly.

"We intend to hike accommodation tax to realise 'sustainable tourism' with a high level of satisfaction for citizens, tourists and businesses," a statement said.