Japan tourists soared 28.5% in April to record 3.9 million

TOKYO: The number of foreign visitors to Japan soared 28.5 per cent in April year-on-year to a record 3.91 million, official figures showed on Wednesday (May 21).

"Spring cherry blossom season boosted demand for visits to Japan in many markets, as in the previous month, and overseas travel demand increased in some Asian countries, in Europe, the US and Australia to coincide with the Easter holidays," the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

It said the total surpassed the previous record of 3.78 million in January 2025 and was the highest single month on record, and the first single month to exceed 3.9 million visitors.

For the first four months of the year the total was 14.4 million, a rise of 24.5 per cent.

A weak yen has for months been leading to a boom in visitors, with national tourism figures released in January showing a record of about 36.8 million arrivals last year.

The Japanese government has set an ambitious target of almost doubling tourist numbers to 60 million annually by 2030.

Authorities say they want to spread sightseers more evenly around the country, and to avoid a bottleneck of visitors eager to snap spring cherry blossoms or vivid autumn colours.

But as in other global tourist magnets like Venice in Italy, there has been growing pushback from residents in destinations such as the ancient capital of Kyoto.