Japan eyes tariff relief with 'package' of measures: PM

TOKYO: Japan will present President Donald Trump with a "package" of measures to win relief from United States tariffs, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday (Apr 7) ahead of a mooted call between the leaders.

Japanese firms are some of the biggest foreign investors in the US, but last week Trump announced a hefty 24 per cent levy on imports from the close US ally as part of global "reciprocal" levies.

"We believe that we have to present a package, and we cannot present it on a piecemeal basis," Ishiba said in parliament.

He said that this could include Japan's involvement in a mooted natural gas pipeline project in Alaska.

Trump said in February after talks with Ishiba at the White House that Japan would be a partner in the "gigantic" project.

Japanese officials have been trying to arrange a phone call between Ishiba and Trump since the US president announced the tariffs last week.

Japan's main index of stocks, the Nikkei 225, tumbled almost 8 per cent on Monday as panicked investors around the world moved into safer assets.