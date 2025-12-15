Japan's only two pandas to be sent back to China: Reports

TOKYO: Two pandas at a Tokyo zoo will be returned to China in January, Japanese media said on Monday (Dec 15), potentially leaving Japan without the beloved animals for the first time in half a century.

Loaned out as part of China's "panda diplomacy" programme, the distinctive black-and-white animals have symbolised friendship between Beijing and Tokyo since the normalisation of diplomatic ties in 1972.

Japan currently has only two pandas - Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao - at Tokyo's Zoological Gardens in the Ueno neighbourhood.

However, the twins are now set to be repatriated a month before their loan period expires in February, the Asahi Shimbun daily and other media outlets reported.