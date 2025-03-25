Japan court orders 'Moonies' Church to be stripped of legal recognition

TOKYO: A Japanese court ordered on Tuesday (Mar 25) that a religious sect be stripped of official recognition, the government said, in the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A government spokesman told AFP that the Tokyo District Court "issued the dissolution order" for the Japanese chapter of the Unification Church, founded in South Korea and nicknamed the "Moonies" after its late founder, Sun Myung Moon.

The church is accused of pressuring followers into making life-ruining donations and blamed for child neglect among its members, although it has denied any wrongdoing.

Ex-premier Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, was shot dead on the campaign trail in 2022, allegedly by a man who resented the Unification Church.

The alleged assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, was reportedly angry that his mother had donated around ¥100 million (US$1 million at the time) to the church.

Investigations after Abe's murder revealed close ties between the sect and many conservative ruling-party lawmakers, leading to the resignation of four ministers.

This prompted the government in 2023 to seek permission from the courts to have the group legally disbanded.