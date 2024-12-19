Making art with trash: Japanese firm turns eyeshadow, face powders into paint
Japan produced about US$8.5 billion worth of products in the last financial year between April and March.
TOKYO: One Japanese man is on a mission to save cosmetics that would otherwise end up in trash cans.
He founded Mangata, a firm that uses makeup products - such as face powder and eyeshadow that have expired or are not meant for sale - to make paint, ink, acrylic, prints and even brightly-coloured concrete for construction.
The idea to upcycle these beauty products was sparked by his experience as a former researcher for cosmetics firm Kose, said founder Hisanori Tanaka.
“I worked with samples at the production stage and had to discard (some products) along the way. I felt guilty about creating waste,” he told CNA.
“By coincidence, my sister … played with her own unused cosmetics, trying to dye items and create art. It didn’t turn out well all the time, but it inspired me.”
This led him to start Mangata in 2019.
To make paint, the company uses technology that removes the enzymes used in makeup, then turns powder into a paste.The paste is then spread on a board and left to dry for at least three days before it is ready to be used as paint.
PUTTING TRASH TO GOOD USE
Mr Tanaka estimated that 20,000 tonnes of cosmetics are discarded by five major Japanese cosmetics companies each year.
Japan is one of the world's largest manufacturers of cosmetics. It produced about US$8.5 billion worth of products in the last financial year between April and March, according to government statistics.
Observers said cosmetics companies discard half of their products. These include wastage during the production process, as well as unsold and expired items.
Mr Tanaka now works with 16 beauty brands to buy unwanted makeup products directly from their factories.
“Cosmetics companies pay to dispose of cosmetics waste. That spending could be minimised as we, Mangata, pay each cosmetics firm. This way, we can secure resources and cosmetics firms can cut costs. It’s a win-win relationship,” he said.
Mr Tanaka said this also reduces concerns over contamination or sanitation standards.
AN ART EVENT WITH UPCYCLED PAINT
Inspired by Mangata’s vision, Japanese beauty brand Kanebo and printing company Toppan recently earlier this month organised a mass art event in Tokyo where the upcycling firm’s materials were provided.
About 10 tonnes of repurposed eyeshadows and face powders were used at the event.
“To prevent disposal, we talked about various ways of upcycling, such as transformation into paint, and realised it,” said Kanebo brand manager Yumi Kizu.
Artist Lumico Harmony, who was also at the event, said: “Very nice colour and shiny (too). We also really respect the way of thinking on sustainability."
Other efforts to cut down wastage have also been made, with Japanese department stores last year setting up collection boxes for used cosmetics, which would be turned into crayons.
However, most of them have stopped due to reasons including sensitivities over pharmaceutical and waste management regulations.