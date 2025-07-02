Japan updates 'megaquake' preparedness plan

TOKYO: The Japanese government said that much more needs to be done to prepare for a possible "megaquake" to reduce the feared death toll of up to 300,000 people.

Quakes are extremely hard to predict, but in January a government panel marginally increased the probability of a major jolt in the Nankai Trough off Japan in the next 30 years to 75 per cent to 82 per cent.

The government then released a new estimate in March saying that such a megaquake and subsequent tsunami could cause as many as 298,000 deaths and damages of up to US$2 trillion.

In 2014 the Central Disaster Management Council issued a preparedness plan recommending a series of measures that, it was hoped, would reduce deaths by 80 per cent.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But the government has said that so far the steps taken would only cut the toll by 20 per cent, Kyodo news agency reported, and an updated preparedness plan was issued on Tuesday (Jul 1).

This recommended accelerated efforts, including constructing embankments and evacuation buildings as well as more regular drills to improve public readiness.