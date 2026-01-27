Japan-US alliance would crumble if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis, PM Takaichi says

TOKYO: Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan's strategic alliance with ⁠the United States would collapse if Tokyo were to turn away from a conflict in Taiwan, but distanced herself from previous comments that suggested a possible military response in such an event.

Takaichi expressed her latest views on a nationally broadcast TV programme late on Monday (Jan 26), where an opposition party leader criticised her for igniting tensions with China with the earlier remarks.

Ties between Japan and ‍China have sunk to the ⁠worst ‍level in years after Takaichi said in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could bring about a Japanese military response.

Beijing has responded with export curbs, flight cancellations ⁠and vitriolic commentaries, repeatedly demanding a retraction.

China claims sovereignty over the democratically governed island of Taiwan.

“I want to make it absolutely clear ‍that this is not about Japan going out and taking military action if China and the United States come into conflict (over Taiwan)," Takaichi said on the live TV show, referring to the comments she made in parliament in November.

"If something serious happens there, we would have to go to rescue the Japanese and American citizens in Taiwan. In that situation, there may be cases where we take joint action.

"And if the US forces, acting ‌jointly with us, come under attack and Japan does nothing and simply runs away, the Japan–US alliance would collapse. So we would respond strictly within the limits ‍of the ‌law - within the limits of the laws as they currently exist - while making a comprehensive judgment based on what is happening on the ground."

Takaichi did not elaborate.