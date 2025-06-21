Japan, US, Philippines simulate crisis in joint coast guard drills amid China tensions

KAGOSHIMA, Japan: Helicopters buzzed in the shadow of a smouldering volcano and boats rescued dummies from the sea this week in a show of maritime unity by Japan, the United States and the Philippines.

The joint coast guard exercises held off Japan's southwest shore follow a warning from the three countries about Chinese activity in disputed regional waters.

Tensions between China and other claimants to parts of the East and South China Seas have pushed Japan to deepen ties with the Philippines and the United States.

This week marked the second time the countries' coast guards have held training drills together, and the first in Japan.

They took place over five days off the coast of Kagoshima, where Sakurajima volcano dominates the skyline, quietly puffing out smoke and ash.

Dozens of personnel took part, with Friday's (Jun 20) final exercises featuring one vessel from each of the three countries' coast guards.

They included the BRP Teresa Magbanua, which was provided to the Philippines by Japan through a loan agreement.

The 2,265-tonne vessel, named after a schoolteacher and revolutionary, usually monitors Chinese boats in the South China Sea.

China and the Philippines have engaged in months of confrontations in the contested waters, which Beijing claims almost entirely, despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

Chinese and Japanese patrol vessels in the East China Sea also routinely face off around disputed islands.

On Friday, Manila accused China of using a water cannon on two of its fisheries department boats as they attempted to resupply Philippine fishermen near the disputed Scarborough Shoal.